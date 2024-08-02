AFU General Staff: Situation is most intense in Pokrovsk direction, 25 enemy attacks were repelled since beginning of day. Situation remains tense

The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with air strikes and artillery.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 4 p.m. on 02.08.2024, Censor.NET reports.

As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 72. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction.

Attacks on Ukraine

The border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions came under enemy fire, the aggressor struck near the settlements of Bila Bereza, Prohres, Seredyna-Buda, Stari Vyrky, Katerynivka, Obody, and Bleshnia.

Hostilities in the East

In total, five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled four attacks near Hlyboke, Tykhe and Vovchansk. The battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops twice tried to assault our positions near Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been seven combat engagements in this area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried to push our units from their positions five times. Ukrainian troops repelled four assaults near Klishchiivka and Ivanivske. Another attack is ongoing near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops ten times. Four combat engagements are currently underway near Toretsk, Zalizne and New York. To date, the enemy has dropped 12 GABs on Toretsk.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 25 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our units three times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka direction, four enemy assaults towards Velyka Novosilka were repelled. Enemy aircraft attacked Vuhledar with anti-aircraft gunships and unguided missiles in the areas of Makarivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske.

The aggressor made four unsuccessful attempts to assault the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Prydniprovskyi direction during the day.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.