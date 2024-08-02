Poland announces road repairs on border with Ukraine: There will be queues at checkpoint until November 14

The road surface at the border crossing in Dorohusk, Poland (Yahodyn checkpoint on the Ukrainian side) will be repaired. In this regard, there will be significant difficulties with traffic.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

The Nadbuzhanskyi Department of the Border Guard Service said that the work would last until November 14.

Truck drivers have been warned about traffic complications and longer waiting times to enter Poland.

Carriers are also advised to choose other border crossing points if possible.

The works and related difficulties will begin on Monday.

