Lubinets on Russian troops’ attack on Volnovakha: Russia is shelling occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian Federation shelled the occupied city of Volnovakha, killing a 76-year-old man and wounding a woman.

"Another provocation from the Russian Federation - shelling of the occupied city of Volnovakha!

Today, the Russians shelled my hometown of Volnovakha, a settlement under temporary occupation. That is, in fact, to organize a provocation, the aggressor country itself is shelling the territories under its control!

As a result, a 76-year-old man was killed and a woman was wounded. The shelling took place in four different locations.



The international community, in particular the UN and OSCE organizations, must separately record these violations and help punish those responsible for war crimes. We need concrete steps!

After all, the locals in the TOT are now hostages of terrorists!" Lubinets informed.