Man blows up on explosive device in Kharkiv region

На Харківщині чоловік підірвався на вибухонебезпечному предметі

In the village of Kamianka, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a 50-year-old man stepped on an explosive object while working in his garden. The man was injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

The victim went to the hospital on his own for medical care.

"As a result of the explosion, he sustained a mine-blast injury in the form of amputation of his foot," the statement said.

The SES also reminded of mine safety measures. In particular, they urged people not to visit cemeteries, forests, forest belts, fields and other open spaces, especially those where there were battles or that were under enemy occupation. As these areas are heavily contaminated with explosives, unexploded ordnance, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines.

