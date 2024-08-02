UOC-MP continues illegal construction on territory of Pochaiv Lavra - Director of conservation area Ilchyshyn

The monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Holy Dormition Pochaiv Lavra continued unauthorized construction immediately after the inspection conducted by the commission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

One of the members of the commission, director of the Kremenets-Pochaiv Reserve Vasyl Ilchyshyn, said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"As soon as the commission completed the inspection, they started construction again - and not only in the protected zone, but in the monument itself. They arbitrarily interfered with the construction of the monument, between the Assumption Cathedral and the cells. They destroyed about 300 square meters of the historic area. They began to build a hangar between the cells and the Assumption Cathedral from the side of the cave churches... they destroyed the archaeological cultural layer. They interfered with archeology, architecture, and walls, crashed into the wall of the cells and damaged it," Ilchyshyn said.

He emphasized that such actions are a violation of the terms of the contract and monument protection legislation, as they destroy a cultural heritage site of national importance.

"We called the police and drew up a report. The materials were sent to the Ministry of Culture for a response. On July 10, we stopped the construction," Ilchyshyn said.

