Ukrainian Navy is looking for crew for Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi corvette. LIST OF VACANCIES

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced a crew recruitment for the warship Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

The list of vacancies was published on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, another Ada-type corvette named Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky was launched in Turkey. Shortly before that, Turkish shipbuilders launched the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which means that the Navy is becoming more powerful, stronger and more modern.

Read more: Russians lose about thousand people killed and wounded every day - Zelenskyy

Of course, modern ships of this type need a well-trained and motivated crew to protect Ukraine's maritime borders from the aggressor. That's why there is still a chance to join the crew of the Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi corvette.

Vacancies:

Machine-gunner (commandant): https://bit.ly/3YuJAof

Operator of the automated control systems group:https://bit.ly/4dsJbXK

Operator-electrician of an anti-aircraft missile battery: https://bit.ly/3A294iw

Deck Plate Sailor: https://bit.ly/3A9r8HA

Sea-cook: https://bit.ly/46rJuQl

Radioman: https://bit.ly/3A87jjO

Machinist: https://bit.ly/4dlRRz9

Read more: Ukrainian Navy confirmed its participation in attack on ammunition warehouse in Kursk

Don't miss your chance to join the unique crew of a modern Ukrainian ship of the Ukrainian Navy and enter the modern history of the Ukrainian army," the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.