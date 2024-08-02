Head of Southern Regional Directorate of State Border Guard Service thanked Head of RMA for renaming park in Odesa. DOCUMENT

The Head of the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Brigadier General Yurii Petriv, thanked the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, for renaming a park in Odesa in honor of Ukrainian border guards. Earlier, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa sent a similar commendation to Kiper.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Please accept my gratitude for the decision to rename ... the object of toponymy in the city of Odesa in honor of the border guards of Ukraine. The adoption of the name of the Ukrainian Border Guard Square, according to the order of the Odesa Regional State Administration and the Regional Military Administration, is evidence of the respect and trust of society for the conscientious service to the Ukrainian people of border guards who courageously perform combat missions to repel Russian armed aggression and guard the state border of Ukraine. ...

I am deeply convinced that the recognition of the achievements of the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by naming a park in Odesa in honor of Ukrainian border guards once again confirms the unity of Ukrainian society, motivates the personnel of the border guard agency, and raises the level of national identity and patriotism of the residents of Odesa and the region," wrote General Petriv.

