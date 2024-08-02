Esken, leader of Scholz party: Exchange shows that negotiations with "Russian aggressor" are possible

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Saskia Esken, believes that the exchange of prisoners with Russia showed that negotiations are possible even with the aggressor.

Esken calls the exchange of prisoners with Russia a great success, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"It is a great success for diplomacy that we managed to release many German and other Western European and Western citizens from Russian prisons," she said.

The exchange of the Tiergarten killer Vadym Krasikov was a difficult decision, the politician noted.

"There are also painful moments in this exchange. That's what usually happens in diplomacy when you make a deal and then you have to make painful decisions," Esken explained.

However, the result is that many people have been able to gain freedom and security in this way.

"The agreement clearly shows that it is possible to negotiate, to enter into negotiations, even with the Russian state, and even with the Russian aggressor, on issues where they also have their own interests," Esken says.

Ultimately, they want to achieve peace, "but for this we must first create a situation in which the Russian state really wants to talk to us," the SPD chairwoman said.