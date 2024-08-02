In Odesa, man and woman beat patrol policewoman while serving draft notice - police

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who attacked a patrol policewoman while performing her duties have been detained in a procedural order.

This afternoon, during the check of the military records of the driver of the KIA car by the TCR and SS, it was found that the man had not undergone MMC for several years. When the servicemen served the citizen with a draft notice, he refused to receive it and called his 43-year-old brother for help. The men provoked a conflict with the TCR and SS servicemen and patrol police officers, in which a 42-year-old passerby intervened.

After reviewing the video from the police body cameras, it was found that a 43-year-old man grabbed the patrol officer by the legs and threw her to the ground, and a 42-year-old woman struck the policewoman several times on the head. In addition, the defendant ran out and laid down on the roadway, obstructing the movement of vehicles.

Investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation into the beating of the patrol policewoman, classifying the offenders' actions under Article 345 of the Criminal Code - violence against a law enforcement officer. The woman and man were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural supervision of the Prymorskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa, the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the offenders is being settled.

In addition, administrative reports were drawn up against a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (disorderly conduct) and Article 185 of the same code (malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a police officer). The man also received a decision on an administrative offense under Art. 127 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of traffic rules by pedestrians).

The police are investigating the fact that a serviceman of the TCR and SS was injured by a KIA driver who fled the scene. Proceedings were initiated under Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional light bodily harm. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the whereabouts of the suspect.

Within the framework of both criminal proceedings, forensic medical examinations will be appointed to determine the severity of the injuries inflicted on law enforcement officers. Based on the results of the expert opinions, a procedural decision will be made on the final legal qualification of the offenders' illegal actions. The investigation is ongoing.