Norway allocates $7.4 million to support UNICEF programs in Ukraine

The Government of Norway allocates 7.4 million dollars for the programs of the Office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the increase in funding for the programs of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Office in Ukraine will make it possible to continue to promptly provide vital assistance to Ukrainian children and their families affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Reintegration notes that Norway is the fifth largest financial partner of UNICEF in the field of responding to humanitarian challenges in Ukraine. Thanks to this partnership, Ukrainian children and their families receive support in the areas of child protection, education, health care, social services, water supply, and sanitation.

Read more: First F-16 fighter jets arrive in Ukraine - Bloomberg