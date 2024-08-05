In the south, 80 occupiers, 47 units of weapons and military equipment, and 4 ammunition storage sites were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears. During the day, 80 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 80 people.

The Russians also lost 47 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 combat armored vehicle;

12 units of automotive equipment;

16 cannons;

2 portable anti-tank missile complexes;

6 ships;

2 mortars;

1 motorcycles;

2 "Starlink" satellite communication stations;

4 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 video surveillance complex.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 1 UAV control point, 2 UAV launchers, 4 ammunition storage sites, 6 dugouts, 1 firing position, 1 generator.

We will remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 584,090 Russian invaders.