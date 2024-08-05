Careless attitude to service and fine of 221,000 hryvnias: court sentences commander of Ivano-Frankivsk TCR, who took local football players into fictitious service

The Kalush District Court passed a verdict in the case of the commander of the guard company of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who fraudulently recruited football players.

This was reported in the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, football players of a local professional club were fictitiously serving in his unit, who also unjustifiably received almost UAH 1.5 million in material support from the state.

It was established that seven men served in the guard company, who are players and coaches of a local professional football team. All of them did not show up for service and did not perform any military duties.

It is reported that the SBI completed its investigation into the case in April this year.

The verdict of the Ivano-Frankivsk TCR commander

The court found the official guilty of negligent attitude to military service (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, in view of the sincere remorse of the accused and the fact that he fully reimbursed the state for the damages, the court imposed a fine of UAH 221,000 on him.

It is noted that during the pre-trial investigation, the person involved was suspended from performing his duties. He was transferred to another unit.

