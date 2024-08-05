Lithuanian government has allocated almost 9 million euros to support Ukrainians who came to country

Last week, the Lithuanian government allocated a total of almost EUR 9 million for support programs for Ukrainians in Lithuania. The funds will be used for childcare assistance, social support for schoolchildren, etc.

As noted, the Lithuanian government has allocated €8.7 million from funds borrowed on behalf of the state for programs of the Ministry of Social Policy and Labor to support Ukrainians in Lithuania.

Almost 10 thousand euros were allocated to the Ministry of Health.

The funds will be used for such benefits as childcare assistance, social support for schoolchildren, partial compensation for utilities, rent, etc.

The Ministry of Social Policy and Labor noted that in total, Lithuania has spent more than 114 million euros to support Ukrainians who came to the country because of the war.

According to the Lithuanian central bank, in 2023, Ukrainians in Lithuania generated about 1% of the country's GDP.

