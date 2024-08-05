Ukraine has already signed 102 contracts with domestic suppliers, almost half of them produce UAVs - Defense Ministry

"The Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts with 102 domestic suppliers, of which 45% are UAV manufacturers.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Hlib Kanievskyi, head of the procurement policy department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, I cannot provide detailed information about the number of contracts, but I can tell you the percentage. The contracts of the Defense Procurement Agency are as follows: by number, 70% of contracts are with domestic producers, and 30% are imports," Kanievskyi said.

As noted, the Agency purchases mainly armored vehicles, mortars, self-propelled artillery systems, etc. from domestic manufacturers, and from abroad - things that have either never been produced in Ukraine, even in Soviet times, or technologies have been lost since independence, including air defense, missiles for air defense, and a range of ammunition. Kanievskyi emphasized that special attention is paid to 155-caliber shells, i.e., the NATO standard.

"In total, contracts have been signed with 102 domestic suppliers or manufacturers, of which 45% are UAV manufacturers. These are manufacturers or suppliers who assemble their products from foreign components in Ukraine and sell them to the Ministry of Defense through the Defense Procurement Agency and deliver them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

