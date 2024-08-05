Kuleba discussed with President of Malawi cooperation between two countries in various fields

On Monday, August 5, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Malawi's President Lazarous Chakwera. The parties discussed a number of issues, including the potential for cooperation in various fields.

The head of the foreign ministry said this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"As a continuation of the dialogue between the Ukrainian and Malawian leaders, I was honored to be received by President Lazarous Chakwera in Lilongwe. We appreciate Malawi's firm and consistent position on Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as its support for the Peace Summit communiqué," Kuleba said.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine is aware of the serious impact of climate change on Malawi's food security. Kuleba said that on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he informed that Ukraine had decided to help Malawi under the Grain From Ukraine program.

Kuleba and Malawi's leader Chakwera also discussed "the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digitalization and other areas."

As a reminder, Minister Kuleba is on his fourth African tour.

