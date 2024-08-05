Mali’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine is short-sighted and hasty - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called Mali's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine short-sighted and hasty.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Given that Ukraine, as a victim of unprovoked full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation, is trying in every way, with the support of the international community, to restore justice and respect for international law, which is designed to protect all countries of the world, including African countries, from encroachments on their sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Ukraine adheres unquestioningly to the norms of international law, the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries and strongly rejects the accusations of the Transitional Government of Mali of alleged "Ukraine's support for international terrorism," the statement said.

Read more: US maintains ongoing diplomatic contacts with Ukraine – State Department

The ministry reminded that in the twentieth century, as one of the founders of the United Nations, Ukraine actively supported the right of the peoples of Africa to independence and decolonization, including the Republic of Mali.

"Instead, the Russian Federation, continuing its unprovoked full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, is destroying the international security architecture, violating the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter, which, in particular, guarantee the right of African countries to a free future.

Ukraine is known in Africa as an important contributor to regional security. Its "blue helmets" contingent has made a significant contribution to a number of peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, including from 2019 to 2022 as part of the UN Mission in Mali.

It is regrettable that the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting a thorough examination of the facts and circumstances of the incident in northern Mali, as well as without providing any evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the incident," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy to diplomats: "We need more weapons, because no one is going to give up"

The ministry also noted that the fact that Kremlin-controlled military structures, including Wagner, use terrorist methods and are directly involved in numerous war crimes, killings of civilians and ill-treatment of prisoners of war both in Ukraine and in Africa is ignored.

"Ukraine reserves the right to take all necessary measures of political and diplomatic response in response to the unfriendly actions of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Mali," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Earlier, Mali announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

On July 28, 2024, Tuareg rebels claimed to have killed dozens of government soldiers and Russian mercenaries from Wagner in a battle near the border with Algeria. On August 1, DIU spokesman Andrii Yusov said that, in addition to operations to destroy Russian mercenaries in Sudan, Syria, and Mali, there were several more that had not yet been disclosed in the media, and that further such events were being prepared.

Read more: Situation in Gaza Strip has frustrated Ukraine’s hopes for peace summit, - The Wall Street Journal