Poland lacks labor force due to reduced migration of Ukrainians

Poland has reported a shortage of workers due to a reduction in Ukrainian migration. Companies are increasingly experiencing problems with recruiting employees.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Rzeczpospolita.

It is noted that an acute problem with the shortage of workers is observed in construction and manufacturing companies, as well as in transport and logistics, where many migrants work.

Economists predict that the situation may worsen, as "the potential for immigration from countries with a similar cultural background (e.g., Ukraine and Belarus) is gradually being exhausted, and the government may tighten migration policy, which will affect the inflow of labor from more distant countries."

Experts note that the demographic situation in Poland also contributes to the labor force shortage.

