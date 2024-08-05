US is interested in completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP units 3 and 4, including to increase its fuel supplies - People’s Deputy Nahorniak

The United States is interested in Ukraine completing the completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP units 3 and 4, including to increase the supply of nuclear fuel.

This opinion was expressed by People's Deputy Serhii Nahorniak, Censor.NET reports with reference to Telegraph.

"The Americans are still interested in the completion of the 3rd and 4th power units, because it will make it possible to increase the amount of fuel we will buy from them," the People's Deputy said, referring to Westinghouse fuel.

In addition, the United States is interested in building two additional units at Khmelnytsky NPP - the fifth and sixth - using American technology.

During her visit to Kyiv, U.S. Special Representative Penny Pritzker said that the construction of additional nuclear power units is the best solution to address the power shortage.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government approved the project to complete Khmelnytskyi NPP Units 3 and 4, which are 75% and 25% complete, accordingly.

