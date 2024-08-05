No power outages planned for August 6 - Ukrenergo
Measures to restrict electricity consumption will not be applied in Ukraine on August 6.
This was reported by Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.
"Tomorrow, on August 6, consumption restrictions will not be applied," the statement said.
If possible, use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ukrenergo emphasizes.
If the situation changes, we will inform you additionally about the application of blackouts.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password