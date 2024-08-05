No power outages planned for August 6 - Ukrenergo

Measures to restrict electricity consumption will not be applied in Ukraine on August 6.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, on August 6, consumption restrictions will not be applied," the statement said.

If possible, use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ukrenergo emphasizes.

If the situation changes, we will inform you additionally about the application of blackouts.

