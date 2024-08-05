ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10582 visitors online
News
448 5

No power outages planned for August 6 - Ukrenergo

електроенергія,електрика,світло,леп

Measures to restrict electricity consumption will not be applied in Ukraine on August 6.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, on August 6, consumption restrictions will not be applied," the statement said.

If possible, use powerful electrical appliances from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ukrenergo emphasizes.

If the situation changes, we will inform you additionally about the application of blackouts.

Read more: Saturday will be without power outages - Ukrenergo

Author: 

energy (560) Ukrenergo (221)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 