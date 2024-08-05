Two people returned from temporarily occupied Luhansk region - Ministry of Reintegration

Two more civilians have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region to the government-controlled territory.

This was reported on Facebook by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Censor.NET reports.

According to the ministry, a girl recently turned to one of the public organizations with a request to help evacuate her mother and brother from the occupied territory. They could not leave the occupied territory on their own.

The girl who requested the evacuation of her relatives lives in the Kharkiv region. She has not seen her relatives for more than two years.

With the assistance of volunteer and civil society organizations, the girl's relatives were evacuated from the TOT.

"Now the family is together again. The mother, sister and brother are safe in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine," the ministry said.

