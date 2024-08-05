As result of Russian shelling of Kherson region, 1 person was killed, 3 wounded

As a result of shelling by the Russian army on August 5 in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 3 others were wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Command.

Two men, 57 and 68 years old, who were in the garden at the time of the attack, were injured as a result of the shelling of Tomyna Balka by Russian troops.

One victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms, legs and torso. The other suffered injuries to his face, abdomen and lower back.

Also, one person was injured by Russian shelling in Sadove village.

"The enemy attacked the settlement today around two o'clock in the morning. An 85-year-old woman came to the hospital on her own. She has a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. Her condition is mild. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," the press service said.

Later, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that a 60-year-old woman died of severe injuries as a result of the shelling of Tomyna Balka.

