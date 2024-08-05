Russians attacked car with drone in Sumy region, killing head of agricultural company

On Monday, August 5, Russians attacked a car with a drone in the Khotyn community of Sumy region. The driver of the car was killed in the attack.

This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the tragedy occurred around 5 p.m. The invaders, using an FPV drone, attacked a vehicle moving through the territory of the Khotyn community.

The enemy attack killed a 60-year-old head of an agricultural company who was driving a car.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the fact that the Russians violated the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: two wounded. PHOTOS