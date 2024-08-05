Occupiers attack in south with small units without armored vehicles - OSGT Tavria

In the southern direction, the enemy uses only small infantry units without the support of armored vehicles.

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman of the OSGT Tavria, said this during a telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, despite the lack of resources to attack with large forces, the Russians are still conducting artillery shelling, air strikes and using a significant number of drones in this area.

Lykhovii noted that Ukrainian soldiers are successfully hitting enemy targets with drones.

"The destruction of the Russian TOS 1A Solntsepyok MLRS was the result of our unmanned systems. Some aerial reconnaissance aircraft tracked it down, others destroyed it using FPV, and it was lucky that it was armed. It detonated for a very long time and well," the spokesman said.

He added that another Russian TOR SAMS was recently destroyed in the south.

"In fact, three surface-to-air missile systems have been destroyed in the last three days. Sometime in late July, one BUK and one TOR were also destroyed in our operational area, so it is clear that the Russian air defense is thinning out significantly, and they no longer have such cover, and the opportunities for us to hit them remain a little better," said Lykhovii.

