No changes in Kharkiv direction. Enemy strengthens advanced positions with assault groups in Hlyboke area, - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, the state, position and character of the enemy's actions have not undergone significant changes during the last day. Ukrainian defenders continue to strike at the invaders.

"In Vovchansk, the Russian occupiers have evacuated casualties in the positions, are carrying out logistics support measures, using unmanned aerial vehicles. The use of anti-aircraft missiles in the city from the territory of the Russian Federation has been noted. In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy has strengthened the advanced positions with assault groups from the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division," - the message says.

The defense forces destroyed the field depot of the 380th motorized rifle regiment of the 47th tank division in the area of ​​the Lukyantsi settlement.

In the area of ​​the village of Staritsa, the occupiers fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the T-62 tank and the BMP-3.

The enemy is increasing the use of UAVs in the area of ​​the settlement of Tyche in order to correct mortar fire.

During the past day, 5 combat clashes took place. Also, the enemy carried out 1 air strike, using 1 anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Vovchansk region.

The occupiers also carried out 35 kamikaze drone strikes and shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 481 times.

Since the beginning of this day, one combat clash has been going on in the area of ​​the settlement of Vovchansk.

Strikes on the enemy

The defense forces of Ukraine respond adequately to the actions of the enemy, strengthen the defending units in threatening areas and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

The losses of the enemy (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amounted to 126 people.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed and damaged 69 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

1 armored combat vehicle;

8 artillery systems;

11 automobiles

7 units of special equipment;

42 UAVs

Also destroyed:

76 shelters of enemy personnel;

2 ground control stations of UAVs;

1 field warehouse.

