Ukraine expects EUR 4.2 billion tranche under Ukraine Facility program in nearest future - Shmyhal

In the near future, Ukraine expects to receive the next tranche of EUR 4.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility program from the European Union.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has assurances from partner countries and international financial institutions that all external financing needs for this year will be met," Shmyhal said.



He reminded that yesterday, on August 5, the state budget received $3.9 billion in non-refundable aid from the United States. Overall, Ukraine expects to receive $7.8 billion in budget support from its American allies this year.

Shmyhal also said that in the near future Ukraine expects the next tranche of EUR 4.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility program from the European Union. In total, in 2024, Ukraine will attract EUR 16 billion from the EU under this program.



"We are clearly on track to fulfill all the indicators. We are implementing all the reforms. We are adopting all the necessary changes," the Prime Minister emphasized.

