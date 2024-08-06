Pace of mobilization satisfies Ukraine’s top military leadership - Venislavskyi

Currently, the pace of mobilization in Ukraine is satisfactory to the top military leadership of our country.

This was stated today at a briefing by the People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Unian.

The deputy said that the relevant parliamentary committee has all the statistical data on the pace of mobilization in Ukraine, but these figures are a state secret.

"Of course, we will not talk about the number of mobilized people, because this is a matter of state secret," Venislavskyi said.

At the same time, he noted that after the new legislative changes came into force, the situation with mobilization " satisfies the top military leadership" of Ukraine.

Read more: Partners periodically raise issue of lowering draft age to 18 - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

I would be guided by the statements of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that mobilization is proceeding at a pace that meets the needs of national security and defense interests, and by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi that, indeed, mobilization, as of today, meets the needs of the Armed Forces in replenishing those losses that are (sanitary, and unfortunately, inevitable), and (ensures) the formation of those reserves that are constantly needed to maintain our Armed Forces and other components of the security and defense sector in good condition," Venislavskyi said.

As reported, earlier Venislavskyi explained how commanders will be able to call up volunteers without the TCR. Censor.NET also reported that about 800 thousand men "are in hiding" to avoid mobilization.