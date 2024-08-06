Task of building fortifications in Mykolaiv region is 100% fulfilled - RMA

In the Mykolaiv region, the task of building and equipping fortifications has been completed by 100%.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration during a meeting with the participation of First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

As noted, the deputy head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Command, Valentyn Haidarzhy, informed the meeting about the state of construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering fortifications.

In particular, he said, the task of building fortifications has been completed by 100%.

"Moreover, Mykolaiv region became the first region to submit a package of documents for the relevant fortifications for approval. We are currently finalizing them," he said.

In turn, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, added that integrity checks of contractors are still ongoing.

On 30 May Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) published an article about overpricing in the construction of fortifications. In particular, it stated that the cost of pine logs in the fortification estimates of the Mykolaiv RMA was three times higher than market prices and amounted to UAH 11,400 per cubic metre, excluding delivery costs.