AFU General Staff: 85 combat engagements took place on frontline since beginning of day, invaders increase number of attacks in Toretsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 85 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Porozok, Bobylivka, Katerynivka, Studenok, Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Mezenivka, Volfyne, Iskrykivshchyna, Basivka, Myropillia, Karpovychi, Hremiach and Buchky. In addition, the Russians conducted an air strike on Pysarivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Since the beginning of the day, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, the enemy has launched two air strikes using three GABs. They targeted the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The Russians also fired an Iskander-M missile at the city of Kharkiv.

In addition, two attacks were carried out in the Kharkiv direction near Lyptsi and Vovchansk, where one battle is still ongoing.

Three firefights took place in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy was advancing towards Synkivka and Kolesnykivka. Currently, one attack is ongoing. The occupiers also launched 18 unguided air-to-surface missiles in the area of Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army assaulted the positions of our defenders 15 times near Makiivka, Torske, Nevske, Terny and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Twelve battles are over, three are ongoing. Here, the Russians bombarded the area near Borova with three GABs.

In the Siversk direction, 16 firefights took place over the day. The enemy was advancing near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne, Spirne and Ivano-Darivka. Three battles are currently underway near Bilohorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made five assault attacks near Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. Ukrainian defense forces repelled four attacks, and one more is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to 13 - they attacked near New York, Toretsk and Pivnichne. Ten battles were completed, three more are ongoing. In addition, the invaders launched 20 air strikes, dropping 26 GABs, on Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians carried out assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Oleksandrivka, Kalynove, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 14 attacks, eight combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified. The enemy also carried out 11 air strikes on Oleksandropil, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka, Skuchne and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked seven times near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, where they were defeated.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy used aircraft to launch 12 unguided air-to-surface missiles near Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Russians were also unsuccessful, attacking the positions of our troops twice.

In other areas of the front, the situation remained unchanged.