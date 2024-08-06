Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 500 million from reserve fund to equip training areas and firing ranges for MIA

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 500 million from the state budget reserve fund to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the arrangement of training grounds and firing ranges.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Within the total amount of budget allocations provided for the Ministry of Finance (general government expenditures and lending) for 2024 in the general fund of the state budget, the redistribution of expenditures was made by reducing the amount of consumption expenditures under the budget program "Public Debt Service" by UAH 500 million and increasing the amount of expenditures under the state program "Reserve Fund" by UAH 500 million," the statement said.

Read more: Budget Declaration for 2025-2027 approved by Government contains unacceptable provisions on revenues of territorial communities - AUC

As noted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been allocated UAH 500 million on a non-refundable basis from the state budget reserve fund to implement measures to strengthen the state's defense capabilities related to the arrangement of training areas and firing ranges.

In particular:

for the National Guard - UAH 266 million 425 thousand,

for the Administration of the State Border Guard Service - UAH 114 million 86 thousand,

for the National Police - UAH 119 million 489 thousand.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers extends range of persons eligible to receive one-time financial aid in case of death of serviceman