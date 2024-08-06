Occupiers attacked village in Zaporizhzhia with GABs, two people were killed
On Tuesday, August 6, Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Dolynka, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region. The attack killed two men.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians fired at Dolynka village of Vozdvyzhivka amalgamated territorial community with GABs. An air bomb killed two men and partially destroyed a house," he said in a statement.
