MFAs of Ukraine and Zambia sign memorandum on political consultations

Ukraine and Zambia have signed a memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries on political consultations.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the MFA this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

As noted, today, August 6, Dmytro Kuleba and his Zambian counterpart Mulambo Haimbe held detailed talks in the Zambian capital Lusaka.

"We discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between Ukraine and Zambia, as well as our cooperation in international organizations. We also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on political consultations, which will structure our long-term dialogue," Kuleba said.

As a reminder, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is on his fourth African tour. On Monday, August 5, Dmytro Kuleba met with his Malawian counterpart Nancy Tembo, during which the parties signed a memorandum of political consultations.