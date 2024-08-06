Unlawful actions or abuse of authority by TCR or National Police officer can be appealed - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

If a person is in a situation that, in his or her opinion, is related to illegal actions or abuse of office by an employee of the TCR and SS or the National Police, he or she has every right to appeal.

This was stated during a briefing by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Fedir Venislavskyi, Suspilne writes, Censor.NET reports.

Venislavskyi also explained where to go in such situations. According to him, you can appeal against the illegal actions of TCR employees or police officers in court or appeal to the top management.

"You can send us a signal to the official address of the committee, the official address of people's deputies. We raise all such issues at the management level when we receive signals. Internal investigations are conducted, and they receive a proper response," the deputy said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that he receives about 150 appeals from Ukrainian citizens every week regarding alleged violations of their rights by territorial centers for recruitment and social support.

