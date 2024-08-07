About 50 Russian air defence systems have been destroyed in Crimea since 2022

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian army has destroyed about 50 Russian air defence systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Krym. Realii".

"The Ukrainian army has destroyed five divisions of Russian air defence in the annexed Crimea since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022," the publication writes.

According to the expert, this is a fairly large number of vehicles.

"Consider only 7-8 units in one unit (air defence - ed.). We say that if it is approximately a total of about 50 vehicles," he said.

