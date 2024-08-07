China should use its influence on Russia to end war in Ukraine - statement by US and Australia

The United States and Australia in a joint statement called on countries that have influence on Russia, especially China, to use it now to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a joint statement following the bilateral talks in the "2+2" format in Annapolis, US, released by the US Department of Defence.

According to the Pentagon press service, during the discussion of global security issues, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts Penny Wong and Richard Marles paid considerable attention to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The ministers called on all countries that have influence over Russia, especially China, to use it now to end the war," the statement said.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence of the two countries once again condemned Russia's illegal and immoral war against Ukraine and called on Russia to withdraw its troops immediately, fully and unconditionally from Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

"The ministers expressed support for the Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine and reaffirmed the need for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter. They also called on Russia to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, which Russia is obliged to do under international law," the statement said.

In addition, the ministers condemned Iran and North Korea for transferring weapons to Moscow for use in the war against Ukraine and called on other countries to stop supporting the Russian military-industrial base.

"They stressed the unwavering position of their countries that those who support Russia's illegal war will face consequences, and reaffirmed their governments' intention to increase pressure on individuals and companies in third countries that materially support Russia's war in Ukraine," the statement said.

