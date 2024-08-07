Occupiers have intensified shelling of Defense Forces in Kharkiv direction and are stockpiling firearms in Vovchansk district - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, the situation remains difficult and tense. The Russian occupiers continue their assault and have intensified shelling of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders with assault groups of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade, regrouping units of the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 6th Army, and the "Storm" detachment of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the 1st tank army. In order to prepare for assault operations, the enemy is building up a surveillance system and stockpiling RPG-18/22 and RPV-A "Bumblebee" fire weapons. The occupiers shelled the eastern part of the city with a TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system.

In the area of ​​the Hlyboke settlement, the enemy replaced combat guard posts and evacuated casualties.

In the area of ​​the village of Starytsa, he used 2 units of APC to shell the positions of our troops. One of them was destroyed by the Defense Forces using an FPV drone, one was damaged.

According to the OTG "Kharkiv", 9 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. Also, the enemy launched 1 missile strike and 3 airstrikes, using 4 anti-aircraft missiles. The occupiers also carried out 60 kamikaze drone strikes and shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 517 times.

It is also noted that since the beginning of this day, August 7, there has been one combat clash in the area of ​​the settlement of Vovchansk.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately responded to the actions and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amounted to 141 people.