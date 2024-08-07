Day in Donetsk region: Four injured, houses, businesses, and infrastructure facilities were damaged
During the past day, the occupiers shelled the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts, resulting in injuries and damage.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
Three times the Russians shelled the private sector of Kurakhovo, in Uspenivka, the territory of the enterprise was under fire - without casualties. A person was injured in Ukrainsk.
Kramatorsk district
In Kostiantynivka, the buildings of two enterprises were damaged; also in the community, a person was injured and a house was damaged in Markovo, 2 houses were damaged in Predtechyne, 4 houses, and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged in Ivanopil. 22 objects were damaged in the Illinivska district.
Bakhmut district
In Toretsk, 2 people were injured, 2 high-rise buildings were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.
As noted, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 20 times during the day. 625 people, including 149 children, were evacuated from the front line.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password