Candidate for vice president of USA Vance: It is necessary to promote "acceptable peace" for Ukraine

Republican US vice-presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying that "you have to believe in peace and you have to bring peace to this region of the world."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America, Vance said this during a campaign event in Philadelphia on August 6.

As noted, Vance emphasized that "the Ukrainians lack troops that can fight," while citing unnamed reports. In addition, he repeated Donald Trump's thesis that Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if he had been president.

"And if you want to bring peace to this region, you need a negotiator that Vladimir Putin respects. Is there anyone here? Obviously, we're in the midst of a biased audience right now, but does anyone here think that Vladimir Putin respects Kamala Harris? She's everyone is afraid of you. And she definitely won't be able to sit in the audience with Vladimir Putin and promote an acceptable peace," Vance said.

It will be recalled that during the convention of the Republican Party, the candidate for the presidency of the USA, Donald Trump, chose the senator from the state of Ohio, JD Vance, as his candidate for the vice president of the USA.

Politico previously wrote that the election of Vance as a candidate for the post of vice president of the United States could turn into a disaster for Ukraine given his anti-Ukrainian position.