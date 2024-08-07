Russians dropped 559 fragmentation munitions over day, 13 of them with poisonous and 2 with incendiary substances - Southern Defence Forces

Over the past day, the Russian military dropped 559 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications, including 13 with poisonous and 2 with incendiary substances.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy used 222 FPV drones, 7 "Lancet" strike UAVs, and dropped 559 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications, including 13 with poisonous and 2 with incendiary substances.

In addition, it is reported that over the past day, the occupiers carried out 2 assaults on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated to their original positions.

"The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, conducting air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and actively conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past 24 hours, 291 reconnaissance UAVs were recorded flying in the operational area," the Defence Forces added.

Regarding the situation in the Black Sea, the Southern Defence Forces reported that there is one enemy ship in the sea, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

