USA demands that Turkey stop illegal transfer of technologies to Russian Federation, threatening consequences

If Turkey continues to export sanctioned products to Russia, the US will take countermeasures.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the statement of the US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod for the Financial Times.

"We need Turkey to stop the illegal transfer of US technology to Russia. We need progress on this from Turkish authorities and industry, and quickly, or we will have no choice but to make those who circumvent our export controls face the consequences." , the statement says.

It is also recalled that Axelrod recently held talks with Turkish officials in Istanbul and Ankara regarding this issue.

Read more: Umierov met with Turkish Defense Minister Güler: There are certain agreements and results

According to the FT, due to trade relations between Turkey and Russia, the US previously added 18 Turkish companies to a special list requiring US firms to obtain special licenses to sell a range of goods to these companies. Also, the American administration has repeatedly imposed sanctions against Turkish companies accused of supporting the Russian defense and industrial complex.

Read more: Sanctions are working: Exports of goods from Turkey to Russia fall by third due to payment problems