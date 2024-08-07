Ukrainian-made infantry jet flamethrower has been approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use in the troops an infantry jet flamethrower developed by specialists of one of the institutions of the defense industry sector.

This was reported to the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this is a portable weapon designed to destroy the enemy's firing points, light armored vehicles, and enemy vehicles. You can also use a flamethrower to destroy enemy manpower behind shelters, obstacles, and in open terrain.

The Ministry of Defense reports that the flamethrower is equipped with a rocket-propelled grenade with a special thermobaric mixture. Due to its high-explosive effect, the explosion of this grenade is equivalent to the detonation of a large-caliber artillery shell. At the point of its impact, a layer of fire with a volume of about fifteen cubic meters appears and an area of ​​increased pressure is formed. The burning temperature is almost 2500 degrees. The danger to the enemy's manpower remains at a distance of more than fifty meters from the epicenter of the explosion.

The use of a flamethrower during assault operations in an urban environment is especially effective: in areas with capital construction, buried shelters, etc. For example, an enemy hiding in a brick building will have no chance of survival if a flamethrower shot explodes inside.

As reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, the procedure for codification and admission to operation for a new model of weapons and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days.

Codified and included in the staff list of military units, a sample of domestically produced weapons and military equipment is allowed to be purchased from the state budget and used in the Armed Forces.