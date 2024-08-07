Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on anniversary of Russian aggression against Georgia: Russian imperialism remains unchanged

Today, August 7, marks the 16th anniversary of the beginning of the Russian aggression against Georgia. At that time, Russia occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupation turned these Georgian regions into a gray zone where lawlessness reigns, there are no prospects, and human rights are neglected. The hostilities stopped in August 2008, but Russia's aggression against Georgia did not end there. Moscow continued the so-called "borderization", i.e. creeping annexation of the Georgian territory, pressure, propaganda, and other hybrid methods of intervention," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders and strongly condemns the aggressive policy of the Kremlin.

"Russia should withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Georgia by the 2008 ceasefire agreement and cancel the recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as so-called "independent states".

Russian imperialism in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Europe has remained unchanged for centuries and consists of deep-rooted chauvinism and contempt for other peoples, international law, internationally recognized borders, and the desire to restore imperial dominance," the ministry said.

Aggression against Georgia and Ukraine is just an episode of the long-standing imperial policy of the Russian Federation, which has no place in the 21st century, they added.

"We are convinced that only with the joint efforts of the international community it is possible to help the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation, to force it to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Georgia and Ukraine, to bring Russian criminals to justice for all wrongdoing, crimes, and atrocities," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

