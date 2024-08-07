NATO calls on Russia to withdraw troops from occupied territories of Georgia

On the 16th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, NATO expressed full support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty and appealed to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, NATO spokesperson Farah Dahlalla posted a statement on her social network X.

The spokesperson emphasized that South Ossetia and Abkhazia are parts of Georgia despite the longstanding occupation.

"We call on Russia to withdraw the troops it has deployed in Georgia without its consent. South Ossetia and Abkhazia are part of Georgia despite 16 years of Russian occupation. NATO fully supports Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the NATO spokesperson wrote.

Dahlalla added that NATO fully supports Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on anniversary of Russian aggression against Georgia: Russian imperialism remains unchanged

As a reminder, on August 7, 2008, Russia launched a war against Georgia, which eventually led to Tbilisi losing control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

On the 16th anniversary of Russia's aggression against Georgia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Russian imperialism remains unchanged.