China invites Indonesia to join resumption of direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia

China has called on Indonesia to cooperate in the resumption of direct dialogue and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

As noted, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia, Li Hui, visited Indonesia and held meetings with the Director of American and European Affairs of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Umar Hadi.

China's envoy reportedly said that the war between Russia and Ukraine still has risks of escalation and expansion, and the top priority is for all parties to work together to "tamp down the situation."

Li Hui also offered Indonesia to help bring Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

"China is ready to cooperate with Indonesia to promote the five principles of peaceful coexistence... and jointly create conditions for the rapid resumption of direct dialogue and negotiations between the relevant parties," the statement said.

In turn, the Indonesian representative noted that he appreciates China's role in promoting a political solution to the "Ukrainian crisis."

"Indonesia is ready to cooperate with China and the relevant parties to uphold the principles of collectivity and inclusiveness and work together to find a way out of the crisis," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

