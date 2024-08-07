Air raid alert in Sumy region lasted more than day
The air raid alert, which lasted more than a day, has been lifted in Sumy region.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy MMA Oleksii Drozdenko, Censor.NET reports.
"One of the longest air raids in the Sumy region, which lasted more than a day, has ended. I thank our military, air defense for their round-the-clock work, and the residents of Sumy for their resilience!" - he said.
It should be noted that the air alert was announced on August 6 at 11:10 a.m. and lasted until 3:13 p.m. on August 7 (1 day, 4 hours and 3 minutes).
This is the longest air alert in Sumy region since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
