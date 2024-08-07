EU has already provided almost €108 billion in aid to Ukraine - von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is confident that Ukraine will win the war for survival. And the European Union will support Ukraine and its people as long as necessary.
She wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET informs.
"The EU has been supporting Ukraine since the first day of Russia's aggressive war. Together with our member states, we have provided support worth almost 108 billion euros. Ukraine will win this war for survival. And the EU will support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes," the official wrote.
As a reminder, on August 6, the EU Council officially approved the allocation of EUR 4.2 billion to Ukraine under the UkraineFacility program.
