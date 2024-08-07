Since beginning of day, 54 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy increased activity of its aviation on border with Sumy region - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on August 7, as of 4 p.m., 54 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Shelling in the north

The current day is characterized by increased activity of enemy aircraft near the border areas of Sumy region. It is reported that the enemy has already dropped about 30 guided aerial bombs in this region. In particular, they hit the areas of Bilovody, Kyiantsi, Zhuravka and a number of other villages and towns.

Also, border settlements in the north of Ukraine continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. These include Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Kucherivka, Nova Huta, Romashkove and Pokrovka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russians launched two attacks on the defensive lines of our units near Tykhe and near Vovchansk. The battle continues.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful assaults near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Novoosynove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading Russian army attacked 11 times. Four of them are currently ongoing in the Nevske area and in the Serebrianskyi forest. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times during the day in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne. Our troops repelled three attacks, another firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders, supported by army aviation, made one unsuccessful assault near Chasiv Yar. Another battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York. Two firefights are ongoing. The enemy bombed Toretsk six times and hit twice with multiple rocket launchers, in New York and Kurdiumivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out assault actions in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled eight attacks, while nine more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked four times near Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. They attacked with unguided aerial missiles. The fighting continues.

Hostilities in the south

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defense twice - unsuccessfully attacking from the direction of Volodymyrivka.

The occupiers did not conduct any active offensives in the Orikhiv direction. However, they fired at the areas of Lobkove, Piatikhatky and Novoandriivka with unguided air-to-surface missiles, launching more than fifty missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one enemy attack was repelled.

