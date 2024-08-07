Ukraine should present check to Russia in international courts for destruction of energy - Ukrenergo CEO Kudrytskyi

The main purpose of the expert assessment of the damage caused to the Ukrainian energy system by Russia's invasion should be to "present a check" to the aggressor in international courts.

This was stated by the head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Suspilne writes, Censor.NET reports.

"When we talk about calculating losses, this is done not only for us all to comprehend the "depths of the depths" and the scale of our problems. It should also be done for a very practical, pragmatic, specific purpose: we will have to - and we have to start doing it - present a check to the aggressor," said the head of Ukrenergo.

Kudrytskyi reminded that companies such as Ukrenergo and Naftogaz have been in the process of filing lawsuits against Russia for many years over assets that were illegally seized after 2014.

"And in this process, it will be necessary not just to show some accounting registers with the initial and residual value of assets, title documents for these assets. It will be necessary to actually present tons - I'm not joking or exaggerating - tons of evidence. Therefore, when we talk about numbers, it is very important that we leave as little room as possible for assumptions and judgments - and base them as much as possible on facts and undoubted conclusions," he added.

