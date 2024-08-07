Ukraine’s first death from new FLiRT coronavirus strain recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region

An 80-year-old woman died in Ivano-Frankivsk region from a new strain of FLiRT coronavirus infection.

Ruslan Savchuk, Director General of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, said this in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the deceased woman was a resident of one of the communities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The pensioner was hospitalized in a hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk with a high fever and in a serious condition. She was treated and her condition stabilized.

"We confirmed in the laboratory that she had a sub-variant of FLiRT of the classic Omicron strain. The woman also had concomitant illnesses, such as diabetes and coronary heart disease. The main diagnosis was coronavirus disease, as she had all the symptoms and it was clinically and laboratory confirmed," Savchuk said.

Savchuk said that the woman was transferred to the therapeutic department, after which she died a few days later.

"That is, 20 days passed from the time of hospitalization to the moment when she became worse and died. Doctors provided all possible assistance, but COVID-19 took her life," he said.

According to Ruslan Savchuk, a new sub-variant of the coronavirus, FLiRT, has been confirmed in Ivano-Frankivsk region only in a deceased pensioner.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health stated that the new FLiRT coronavirus strain is more contagious than its predecessors. Vaccination remains an effective means of prevention.

