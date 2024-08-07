Judge Sharko, who sided with Russians after occupation of Kherson region, received salary from state budget for more than year - Slidstvo.info

From February 24, 2022, to April 2023, Judge Nataliia Sharko of the Henichesk District Court of Kherson region, who is suspected of treason by law enforcement officers, received salaries from the state budget of Ukraine for almost UAH 1.4 million.

The High Council of Justice dismissed thr judge of the Henichesk District Court of Kherson region Nataliia Sharko, who is suspected of treason by law enforcement officers.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office filed a complaint against Judge Sharko, suspecting her of collaborating with the occupiers. Since October 24, 2023, law enforcement officers have been investigating the possible fact of high treason by Nataliia Sharko.

According to the investigation, Sharko stayed in Henichesk after the occupation and began working in the occupation so-called "Henichesk District Court of the Kherson Region".

Also, law enforcement officers consider that Sharko is currently working as a "deputy head" in the occupation structure called the " Henichesk Military and Civil Administration of the Kherson Region".

In addition, the High Council of Justice examined a video in which on September 23, 2023, Sharko, as the "first deputy head of the Henichesk civil-military administration," delivered a celebratory speech on stage, praising the occupation authorities. The woman in the footage was recognized by witnesses, including former colleagues of the traitorous judge.

The HCJ also claims that the judge has not "claimed interference in her activities, asked for a transfer, or administered justice since February 24, 2022." She was dismissed because of this.

In response to a request from Slidstvo.info, the State Judicial Administration reported that Sharko's salary was stopped in April 2023 because she did not show up for work.

Until then, since February 24, 2022, the judge had received UAH 1.38 million from the state budget.

