Ukraine makes its own decisions on military operations - State Department on events in Kursk region of RF

The decision on how to conduct its military operations is "up to Ukraine".

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the United States is "in touch with the Ukrainians" regarding the events in the Kursk region, but will not comment on them instead of the Ukrainian side.

"I saw the message from the Russian authorities. It's a bit ironic (in the original: It's a bit rich coming from them - Ed.) to call it a provocation, given that Russia has violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty since 2014," Miller said.

Also, according to him, the decision on how Ukraine conducts its military operations is "made by Ukraine," while the US policy on strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons has not changed.

The situation in the Kursk region of the RF

As reported, on Tuesday, August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that fighting continues in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation."

So far, the Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the situation.

